Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.53) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.65. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of $281.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($142,067.88). Also, insider Aimee Pitman bought 47,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

