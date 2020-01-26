Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) Trading Down 3.9%

Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), 1,433,991 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The company has a market cap of $173.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.21.

Warrego Energy Company Profile (ASX:WGO)

Warrego Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds 100% interest in the EP469 project covering an area of 224 square kilometers; and interest in the EPA-0127 project that comprise an area of 8,700 square kilometers located in Perth Basin, Western Australia.

