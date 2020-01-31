Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Up 9.1%

Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, 150,025 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 183,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

