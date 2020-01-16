WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

WRTBY stock remained flat at $$2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

