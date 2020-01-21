Washington Federal Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WAFD. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

WAFD opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing