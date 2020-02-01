Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 95026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPG. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 325,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,701 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 185,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

