Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

WRE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 258.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 737,996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 153.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 909,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 551,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,511,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 243,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 183,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

