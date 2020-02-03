Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

WASH has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com