Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 181,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

In other news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

