Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

WASH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $898.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

