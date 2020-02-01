Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WASH. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WASH stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $817.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

