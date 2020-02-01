Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WASH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $817.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 666.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

