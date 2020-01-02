Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Quant Signals Reviewed as QI Value Reaches 43.00000

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s ROIC Quality Score is 6.257715. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits. This formula is calculated by 5 year average Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) / Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The higher the ratio, the better as a higher score indicates a more stable return on invested capital.

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) currently has a Montier C-score of 1.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

Earnings Yield

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has a Value Composite score of 57. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 53.

FCF

Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is 0.337995. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is 0.903827. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 14.489300. The 6 month volatility is 16.073900, and the 3 month is spotted at 14.383600. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period. Heading into earnings season investors often take close note of the volatility levels ahead of and immediately after the earnings report.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) for last month was 1.01294. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is 1.24091.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) over the past 52 weeks is 0.929000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Quant Data

Shifting gears, we can see that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has a Q.i. Value of 43.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

