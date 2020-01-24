Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $98.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.16.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 797,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,203. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

