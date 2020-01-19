Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.16.

WCN stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $79.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,987,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 276.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 95.0% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

