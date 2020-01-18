Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $123.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.42.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.65. 1,988,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

