Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Up 0.4%

Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.66 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.87), 2,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.87).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc provides technology solutions to the insurance, automotive, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ingenie and Healthcare Services. It owns and operates physical rehabilitation clinics; and offers InnoCare, a clinic management software platform, as well as provides call center and customer service operation services.

