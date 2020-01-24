Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $293.07

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $293.07 and traded as low as $281.80. Water Intelligence shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 3,903 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 292.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 million and a P/E ratio of 29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

