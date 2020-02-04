Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.15-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.431-2.479 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Waters also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.15-$9.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.38.

WAT traded down $7.20 on Tuesday, hitting $218.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,945. Waters has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.21.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,769 shares of company stock worth $8,385,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

