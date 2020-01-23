Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives $28.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,357. Watford has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watford will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,301,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at $3,377,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

