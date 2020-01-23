Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE:WSO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.49. 157,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,380. Watsco has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Watsco by 49.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

