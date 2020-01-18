Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.40.

Watsco stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,592. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Watsco has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.61%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Watsco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Watsco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

