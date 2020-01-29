Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Svb Leerink lowered Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

