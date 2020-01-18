Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives $121.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,208. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $59,990,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

