Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.12.

NYSE W traded down $9.33 on Friday, reaching $93.70. 3,452,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,824. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,519. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

