WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) Trading Up 0.3%

WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.34, approximately 3,068 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.49% of WBI BullBear Rising Income 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

