WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.20

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (ETR:WCMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.20 ($6.05) and last traded at €5.18 ($6.02), with a volume of 16525 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.02 ($5.84).

The company has a market cap of $708.64 million and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.73.

About WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

