Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 563,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,391,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 15,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

