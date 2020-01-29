Webster Financial Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 60,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

