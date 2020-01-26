Webster Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

