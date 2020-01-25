Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $46.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 645,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $644,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 110.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 58.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 137,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 531.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 150,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 126,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

