WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives $86.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,488 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,076 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

