WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of WEC opened at $99.89 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,293,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

