WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $100.29 and last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 20794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel