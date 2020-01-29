WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY19 guidance at $3.51-3.53 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

