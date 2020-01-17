Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 118.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 134.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in GameStop by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity