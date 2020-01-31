Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

TCF stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

