Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of CCS opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $947.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,172,000 after buying an additional 2,109,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5,668.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 720,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after buying an additional 409,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 208,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,702,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

