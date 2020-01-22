Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Polaris Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PII. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

NYSE PII opened at $91.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth $34,602,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

