Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 284.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 205.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

