Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $14.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.83. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $803.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $827.52.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $865.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $811.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $519.09 and a 1-year high of $887.60.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

