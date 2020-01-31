Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

DHI opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

