Wedbush Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after buying an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,109,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 186,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

