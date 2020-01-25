Wedbush Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.84 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 68,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

