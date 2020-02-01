Wedbush Comments on Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

HOG opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel