Wedbush Comments on Hope Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,661,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

