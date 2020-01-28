Wedbush Comments on KeyCorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,912,000 after acquiring an additional 231,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

