Wedbush Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

SBUX stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?