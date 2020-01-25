Wedbush Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCBI. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

TCBI stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

