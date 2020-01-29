Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $33.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $32.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $31.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?